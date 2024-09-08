Rubrik (RBRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. On average, analysts expect Rubrik to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rubrik Price Performance

RBRK stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.42. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBRK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

