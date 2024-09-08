Rubrik (RBRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. On average, analysts expect Rubrik to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rubrik Price Performance
RBRK stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.42. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Rubrik
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.