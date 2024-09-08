RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 1.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $2,161,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 15.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RTX Stock Performance
RTX opened at $118.44 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Melius Research raised their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
