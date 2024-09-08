RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,685,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.