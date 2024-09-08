RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $152.70 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $152.70 million and $5.38 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $54,654.57 or 0.99580536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,884.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.00559960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00111225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.78 or 0.00316625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00037374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00081548 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 53,933.51081931 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

