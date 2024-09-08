RS Group (LON:RS1) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RS1. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 925 ($12.16) to GBX 900 ($11.83) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 785 ($10.32) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RS Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 841.67 ($11.07).

LON RS1 opened at GBX 760 ($9.99) on Thursday. RS Group has a one year low of GBX 551.20 ($7.25) and a one year high of GBX 852.60 ($11.21). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 767.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 748.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,948.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.22), for a total transaction of £66,482.84 ($87,419.91). In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.22), for a total transaction of £66,482.84 ($87,419.91). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath purchased 3,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 733 ($9.64) per share, with a total value of £23,859.15 ($31,372.98). Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

