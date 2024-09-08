Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $79,392,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 601,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.55. 1,747,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,271. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,457 shares of company stock worth $4,452,898 in the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.