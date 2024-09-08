Royal Bank of Canada Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $2.50

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHPT. B. Riley raised shares of ChargePoint to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded ChargePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.90.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $554.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 104.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645,210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,007,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,733,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,623,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 621,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 487,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

