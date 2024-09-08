Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Price Target to GBX 120

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ECOR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ECOR

Ecora Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of ECOR opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Thursday. Ecora Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 54.20 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.40 ($1.50). The company has a market cap of £149.05 million, a PE ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Insider Activity at Ecora Resources

In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($63,116.37). In other news, insider Graeme Dacomb acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,723.87). Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($63,116.37). Insiders bought 183,083 shares of company stock worth $12,906,225 over the last three months. 22.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.