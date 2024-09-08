Roth Mkm Cuts JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target to $20.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

JKS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Trading Down 1.8 %

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

JKS stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $937.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 494.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 284,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 236,526 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 161,888 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 148,268 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.