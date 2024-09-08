Rogers Communications Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$55.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$48.67 and a 52-week high of C$64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.23.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI.B has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.29.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.