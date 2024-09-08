ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading Down 1.2%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.39. Approximately 15,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.16.

About ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

