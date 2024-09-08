Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.87.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,869. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

