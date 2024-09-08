Ribbon Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $41.63 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $41.63 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,616,710 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

