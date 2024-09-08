ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $236.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.70.

Get ResMed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RMD

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $244.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $247.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,248 shares of company stock worth $17,698,433 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.