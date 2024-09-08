ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,112,000 after buying an additional 2,658,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,966,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3,599.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 485,540 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in ResMed by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 551,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,938,000 after purchasing an additional 366,901 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ResMed by 1,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,506,000 after purchasing an additional 179,899 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,666. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $247.73.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,248 shares of company stock worth $17,698,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

