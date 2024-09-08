Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0984 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0984 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $75.66 million and $617,734.33 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008660 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00013402 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,383.79 or 0.99932583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007934 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09793299 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $592,563.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

