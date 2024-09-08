REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RGNX. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.91.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.66) EPS. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,641.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,641.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,279 shares of company stock worth $875,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

