ReddCoin Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $95.19 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00112705 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011641 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

