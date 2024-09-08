ReddCoin (RDD) Tops One Day Volume of $73.26

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $73.26 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00111851 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011625 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

