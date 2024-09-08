Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.82. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,360.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,360.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,177,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,254,373.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,845. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

