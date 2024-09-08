Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 959 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $476.12. 2,116,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,963. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.26 and a 200-day moving average of $459.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total transaction of $48,069,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,494,097,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,494,097,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

