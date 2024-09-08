Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 315 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Umpqua Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,438,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 647,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 267,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

