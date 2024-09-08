Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 3.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

ZTS stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.23. 2,710,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,613. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

