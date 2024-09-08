Radio Caca (RACA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $49.58 million and $2.01 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001501 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,578,338,436 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

