Qubic (QUBIC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $164.48 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Qubic has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Qubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $164.48 million and approximately $964,943.30 worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 112,780,095,531,408 coins and its circulating supply is 110,834,488,668,678 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 112,780,095,531,408 with 110,834,488,668,678 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000146 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $723,936.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

