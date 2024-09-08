Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,460 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Quanterix worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Quanterix by 44,205.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $259,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of QTRX opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

