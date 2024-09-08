QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) One Day Trading Volume Tops $101,576.04

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $101,576.04 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01149185 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $116,382.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

