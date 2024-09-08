Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.
Insider Activity
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Public Service Enterprise Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.