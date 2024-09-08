Prom Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00009237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $91.58 million and $1.41 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008636 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013429 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,313.37 or 0.99970666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007884 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.91148731 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $2,103,488.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars.

