Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading Down 0.9%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.14 and last traded at C$11.14. 6,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 6,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.24.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$272.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.76.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Profound Medical

Profound Medical Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Rashed Osman Dewan bought 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,480.25. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Featured Articles

