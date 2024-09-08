Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading Down 0.9%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.14 and last traded at C$11.14. 6,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 6,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.24.
Profound Medical Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$272.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.76.
Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Profound Medical
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Profound Medical
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.