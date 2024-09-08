Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 41 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $17.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $665.77. 2,991,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

