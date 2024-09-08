Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 14 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $10.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $902.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,439,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $827.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

