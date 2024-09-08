Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.23. 1,615,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,611. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.58 and its 200 day moving average is $355.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.