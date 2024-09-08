Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

