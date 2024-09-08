Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,327 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 456.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $784,486,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $300,594,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Waste Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $193,955,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.73. 2,349,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,766. The company has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.