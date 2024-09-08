Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.53.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $227.85. 1,657,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.38 and a 200 day moving average of $210.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.