Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $708,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.67.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.51. 3,863,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,613. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

