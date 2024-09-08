Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.05. 2,228,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,975. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

