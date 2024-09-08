Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.9% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.32. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $123.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

