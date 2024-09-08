PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.48

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.48 and traded as low as C$26.07. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$26.19, with a volume of 277,196 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.94.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.9548564 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.