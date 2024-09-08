PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $6.68 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00114347 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011922 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

