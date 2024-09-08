Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $16 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Stifel Financial makes up about 2.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Stifel Financial worth $16,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,871. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SF. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

