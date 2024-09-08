Ponke (PONKE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.38 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Ponke has a total market capitalization of $114.45 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ponke has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ponke token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ponke Profile

Ponke’s launch date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.23865017 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $8,218,174.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

