Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.60.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 4.5 %

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 399.3% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 21,971,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 17,571,426 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,235,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,091,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.