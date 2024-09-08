PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
PLDT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. PLDT has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
PLDT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.634 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
