PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

PLDT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. PLDT has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.634 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

About PLDT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PLDT by 141.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 392.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLDT during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.