Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of PLTK opened at $7.24 on Friday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. Playtika had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 127.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Playtika’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Playtika in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the second quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Further Reading

