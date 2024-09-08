Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $32.30 million and approximately $76,369.56 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00037863 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

