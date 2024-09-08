Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.65.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PINS

Pinterest Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.