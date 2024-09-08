Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,795 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 222,211 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,597,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,106,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,966,000 after buying an additional 150,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,535,000 after buying an additional 124,325 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $94.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $94.84.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

