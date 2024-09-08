Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $241.08 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $272.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.24. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. On average, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.79.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

